(AP)

The first major men’s showdown takes place when defending U.S. Open champion and No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev plays No. 23 Nick Kyrgios. Kyrgios, the Wimbledon runner-up, and Medvedev play in the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Medvedev is trying to became the first repeat champion since Roger Federer won five straight from 2004 to 2008.

Medvedev has made at least the semifinals in each of the last three Opens. Kyrgios, who had complained that he was bothered by what he thought was the smell of marijuana during a U.S. Open match this past week, won the most recent match between the two in Canada.

The big match on the women’s side comes during the afternoon at Ashe when No. 12 seed Coco Gauff plays Shuai Zhang. Gauff, a French Open finalist this year, is trying to reach the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open for the first time in her career.

Read also: Charred California town no stranger to wildfire