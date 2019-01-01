There is something ludicrous but nevertheless grave about the ongoing incarceration of The Sun newspaper’s reporter in Kebbi State, Olarenwaju Lawal. The reporter was picked up by police detectives on Monday, December 10, 2018, while he was on an official assignment. His cardinal sin was an online report of the kidnap of a high-profile member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. The report was said to have outraged senior officials of the state government and the police. Lawal was accused of engineering the report, which the police classified as false because he did not contact them to verify the accuracy of the story prior to publication.

The reporter was questioned briefly by police and dragged to a magistrate’s court in Birnin-Kebbi, where he was charged with publishing fake news. This was done even though Lawal had no legal representation. He pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge but that plea did not earn him a temporary release or freedom from prison custody.

Despite the intervention of the state’s branch of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and despite communication the NUJ national president Chris Isiguzo had with the state and police officials, Lawal’s bid to secure bail has so far been unsuccessful. You would have thought a case such as this would have been sorted out between the state officials, the police, and the management of The Sun newspaper, Lawal’s employer. You would be wrong because Lawal is still in custody and his fundamental rights are being violated. Lawal’s plight would make you wonder whether we are in a democracy or in an authoritarian state. It is only in a repressive state that journalists are denied the right to report news freely. However, we live in Nigeria, a country that marked the return of democracy in May 1999. That was more than 17 years ago. Is Nigeria going backwards or making progress? A country that claims to be a democracy must stick to and respect the principles of democracy. I am appalled the Kebbi State government could suppress, in a brutish manner, the right of a journalist to report news without hindrance, intimidation, harassment or constraints of any kind. In a democracy, journalists have the right to report news, and the public has the right to know how their state is being governed. Rather than preoccupy itself with monitoring, harassing, and intimidating journalists who report critically on the activities of government, the Kebbi State governor and his officials must commit to work tirelessly to provide citizens with basic infrastructure such as good roads, well-equipped hospitals that will take care of the healthcare needs of the people, potable water, steady electricity, and other important services. A state government that runs after journalists with the consuming passion to put them in prison for doing their job is an idle government in search of enemies.

The 19th century utilitarian philosopher, John Stuart Mill, a forthright libertarian and defender of free speech during his lifetime, presented an outstanding thesis in which he argued that it was sacrosanct to silence an opinion because to do so would amount to stifling – the truth. He said a wrong opinion might contain some elements of truth necessary for discovering the whole truth. Mill advocated for an “open marketplace of ideas” because he believed it was the right forum and space in which the “weak and the strong”, men and women, “minorities and majorities” should freely express themselves in their search for the truth. In societies that block journalists’ rights to report without hindrance, the overriding reason has always been to obstruct the publication or broadcast of material that state officials deem inappropriate for public consumption.