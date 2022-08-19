By Abel Leonard, Lafia

Lafia, Nassarawa State, was again plunged into a shock following the defilement of a 15-year-old girl (named withheld) by her uncle at Angwan Tofa area of the state capital.

The story of the rape is sad, but the fact that the alleged culprit is a police officer is most appalling.

A doctor’s report sighted at Dalhatu Araf Specialists’ Hospital, Lafia, where the victim was treated, indicated that she was induced to deliver the baby, which had died three days earlier in her womb.

Dr. Usman Abari affirmed that an attempt was made to terminate the pregnancy through the use of abortion pills, which led to the death of the unborn baby.

Daily Sun gathered that after regaining consciousness, the girl narrated: “I was staying with my uncle. He is a police officer. He always slept with me, threatening to kill me if I dared to say no to his request. So, I kept quiet because my father is not alive and my mother cannot care for me.

“At a point, I started feeling heavy and not so well. When I complained to him about my condition, he told me it was a normal sickness like malaria.

“So, he gave me some drugs to drink, promising that it would be fine.

I drank them all, after which I started feeling more pains. I spoke to him again but he assured me that it would be fine.

“My uncle had attempted to abort the pregnancy. He gave me drugs on several occasions to swallow. I kept drinking them until my situation became worse and I started smelling.

“Someone saw me and didn’t like my situation and took me to this organisation. They took me to the hospital. It was discovered that I was already six months pregnant and the child had died in my womb three days earlier.”

State chairperson, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Rabiatu Addra, vowed to prosecute the accused police officer to serve as deterrent to others:

“Our team, alongside the police took the victim to the hospital, paid for her treatment and got her treated. But unfortunately, she lost the six-month-old pregnancy. The Ministry of Justice paid the bill for a DNA test as part of the on going investigation to ascertain the real culprit.”

She said that the victim has been discharged from the hospital and reunited with her family: “FIDA will stop at nothing until justice is served.” She appealed to police to ensure a thorough investigation.

“FIDA is always ready to promote, protect and serve the rights of women and children.” Addra called on victims of abuse to speak out.

Police spokesman, Nansel Ramhan, described the alleged rape incident as barbaric: “The attention of Nasarawa State Police Command has been drawn to a news report making the rounds and credited to the state chairperson of FIDA.

“The command wishes to note that while it was not its tradition to join issues with people, it, however, found it most expedient to set the records straight.

“On July 18, 2022, at about 1320hrs a complaint was lodged at ‘B’ Division, Lafia, that a Police Inspector attached to State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Nasarawa State, was in the habit of having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 15-year-old niece, who resides with him and his family.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi, ordered for the arrest of the suspect and directed the Deputy

Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation Department, DCP Shettima Jauro Mohammed, to carry out diligent investigation into the matter.

“In a bit to carry out an empirical and fact-based investigation, experts were brought in to obtain a DNA sample to prove further the perpetrator of the act; the outcome of the test is still being awaited.

“The CP further said the Nigeria Police Force was a disciplined organisation and would not condone or cover up any act that was contrary to the law and was capable of bringing the force to disrepute.

“While assuring the general public that the police are already carrying out a comprehensive investigation into the case; as outcome of the investigation will be made public and anyone found wanting will be dealt with according to the provisions of the law.

“The police enjoined all and sundry to shun assumptions or pre-empt the outcome of the investigation, but wait for the test results to be out; as anyone found to be responsible will not be shielded.”

State chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Hadiza Umar, condemned the incident. She said it was evil, barbaric and inhuman for a father and an officer of the law to defile a girl he was supposed to protect.

She called for the prosecution of the said culprit to serve as a deterrent to others: “We will follow keenly and report proceedings of the court sessions until the culprit is prosecuted.”