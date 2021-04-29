By Christopher Oji

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday cleared the air on the controversial case of difilment hanging on the neck of Nollywood actor, James Olanrewaju ( a.k.a Baba Ijesha).

Odumosu said that the case was still under investigation and has been referred to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

Odumosu, during a press conference at the command Headquarters, Ikeja, said Olanrewaju was still in police custody as they were awaiting DPP’s advice before the police would take any decision.

According to Odumosu,”we have to made some clarifications about the aspect of defilement and indecent assault . It is true the victim was defiled seven years ago, but the present case at hand is a case of sexually being assaulted.

” The Baba Ijesha case is in two aspects, one, he was alleged seven years ago of defiling the girl, now she’s 14 years ,as at this time there is no complaint , but now a video was seen where he was sexually assaulting the girl.

“When a man touches a woman where he’s not supposed to, it is indecent assault to which the suspect admitted that he assaulted the girl. The was done without her consent and that is an offence in the law. But the case of defilement added to it is still under investigation.

” sexual assault is a bailable offence, it is not like rape. The parents of the victim, Baba Ijesha, and the other person accused of abusing the girl were all with me on Wednesday . We interviewed them for about three hours and listened to everyone of them in my office.

“We have compiled the case and sent to DPP and the office of ministry of justice for their legal advise. once that is out, action would be taken immediately. I want to tell you categorically that he is still in our custody. The case is bailable, but we have not considered him for bail.

“He also admitted to assaulting the girl, but pleaded for forgiveness from the girl’s parents, but we are not going to grant him bail until we receive the advice from DPP ,Ministry of Justice and Attorney General of State office.”