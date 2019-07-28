The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has tasked officers and men of the Catholic Chaplaincy of the Nigerian Army to define new ways to confront the contemporary challenges facing the country.

Indeed the Army Chief lamented that moral standards of the society have fallen, adding that there is no better place to begin to redress moral than the pulpit.

General Buratai spoke at the recently concluded Chaplain Assistants annual seminar/retreat for 2019 saying that battles may be won with arms, but it is a common knowledge that the sustenance of peace is primarily the function of deliberate peaceful dialogue.

General Buratai who was represented by the Chief of Staff Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Brigadier General Efe Edafiogor, charged the chaplains to activate their roles as religious leaders and teachers to ensure that problems within the society are resolved.

He said: “I recognise the importance of your duties as religious leaders and teachers whose job is mainly to nip seeming crises in the bud through your messages and examples of love and tolerance.”