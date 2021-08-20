From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi government has commenced the distribution of 40,000 economic tree seedlings to the public across the 21 local government areas to improve afforestation in the state.

Governor Atiku Bagudu made this known yesterday at the flag-off of distribution of the tree seedlings at the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the aim was to enhance afforestation, check desertification and make the environment habitable.

The economic tree seedlings distributed included orange, mango, date, moringa, cashew, pawpaw, guava, banana, among others.

Bagudu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Babale-Yauri, said the government would continue to empower farmers and other residents to improve their income.

“This is personally targeted at boosting both the environment as well as economy of our farmers. We don’t only plant trees, we also look at our environment to make it habitable and combat desertification at the same time. It is the conviction of the state government that we have to empower our farmers, not only in terms of agricultural inputs, but also in other areas that can give the farmers a source of capital income,” he said.

Bagudu commended the ministry for nurturing the economic trees distributed to the public.

“This shows how committed the staff of the ministry are, and shows that youths have been put into the ministry. That is why we are seeing new innovations which are very good to the government and the people of the state.”

Commissioner for Environment and Natural resources, Malam Hayatu Bawa said they had about 40,000 of the trees meant for the general public.