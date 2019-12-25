Sonmolu Royal Family in Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State has taken possession of the family land which was previously acquired by the defunct Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL).

During the exercise, not less than 10 hoodlums were arrested by the police for disturbing the peace of the community.

Residents in the area commended the Sonmolu Royal Family for steps taken to restore peace in the community.

The Loti Sonmolu and Aro families of Itampa village had, in a letter dated August 8, 2019, solicited the assistance of Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice to dislodge the hoodlums from the land.

The family, through its lawyer, Ayodele Omoniyi, stated that the land belonging to Loti Sonmolu and Aro families and that of other families, including Regun and Ogidan, were acquired by the Federal Government for the use of the defunct NITEL and after which they were paid compensation for the acquisition.

However, upon the winding up of NITEL and the failure to execute the purpose for which the land was acquired, the title on the land became vested in the different families whose land were acquired.

The Sonmolu family stressed that the area of land belonging to the Regun and Ogidan families which was acquired was 20.820 acres only and upon de-acquisition, it was 20.820 acres that become vested in the two families.

The letter also stated that there have been several suits in respect of the 20.820 acres belonging to Regun and Ogidan families among which is suit No-IKD/895LMW/2011 and IKD/1000LM/1, IKD/595LMW/15.

The family said there had been consistent attempt by the Regun family to take over land belonging to Loti Sonmolu and Aro families on the false pretence that all the land that were initially acquired by NITEL belonged to them.

The family, through the letter, also informed the attorney general of the activities of certain individuals who have allegedly been invading and forcefully taking over the land belong to the family outside the 20.820 acres.