From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) condemned the destruction of its building and its firefighting trucks in Dei Dei by hoodlums on Wednesday during a violent protest in the area.

In an interview with FFS Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mr Paul Abraham, the attack by the hoodlums led to the destruction of several parts of the station and the station’s firefighting trucks.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The PRO said that FFS Controller General (CG) Abdulganiyu Jaji, had decried the attack emphasising that men of the service are determined to save lives and property.

“Firefighters have a statutory duty to protect lives and property even in the face of danger.

“It is on this note that it is unacceptable and inexcusable to attack gallant men who at the expense of their lives turned out to put under control the self-induced fire.

Earn in US Dollars weekly by trading in US Stock options from companies like Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Tesla, etc. Weekly earnings paid directly to your bank account. Click here to learn more .

“ No Nigerian has the right to take laws into his or her hands talk more of vandalising firefighting equipment, threatening firemen as well as tampering with private property,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Explaining why the angry mob attacked the fire station which is not located in the market, Abraham said that the Dei Dei Command received a phone call from the market association Chairman regarding the arson going on in the market and while the fire men were on standby waiting for the arrival of security operatives, a mob approached the fire station and began attacking firefighters who were ready to be deployed.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He, however, said that the firemen eventually put the fire under control with the presence of security operatives.

The spokesman said that the CG commended the gallant firefighters for their act of bravery which went a long way in saving lives and property worth billions of naira from the inferno.

Jaji also sympathised with persons who got injured during the market crisis.

Recall that a material market along Kubwa-Zuba Expressway, was on Wednesday, attacked by hoodlums who protested the killing of a woman who was crushed to death after she fell from a commercial motorbike.

It was gathered that property worth millions of naira were destroyed during the incident as shop owners were forced to close their businesses to avoid being attacked.