Former Ogun East Senatorial Candidate in the just concluded election, Engr.(Dr.) Deji Ashiru (EDA) has joined other prominent sons and daughters of Ijebuland to felicitate with the revered Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Adetona on his 85th birthday celebration.

While speaking to media men at the International Muhammed Airport on his arrival from Houston where he attended the Offshore Technology Conference 50th Anniversary in Lagos on Saturday, Ashiru said, ” On behalf of my family and the Ashiru dynasty, I wish to congratulate Oba Adetona who has contributed in no small measures to the development of Ijebuland, Ogun state and Nigeria as a whole.”

He added that since Adetona’s ascension to the throne, human and cultural development have been part of his focal point.Moreso, his fatherly role has endeared him to other royal fathers across the country.

” It is instructive to note that Awujale speaks the truth at all times.The peace and stability we all enjoy in Ijebuland is as a result of his sterling leadership,” he said.

Speaking further, Ashiru noted that Awujale’s wealth of experience is still very much needed and prayed for good health and long life as he continues to reign in Ijebuland.

Adetona attended Baptist School, Ereko, Ijebu Ode; Ogbere United Primary School, Oke Agbo, Ijebu Igbo; and Ansar-Ud-Deen School, Ijebu Ode between 1943 and 1950. For his secondary education, he attended Olu-Iwa (now Adeola Odutola) College, Ijebu Ode from 1951 to 1956. Between 1957 and 1958 he took up an appointment with the then Audit Department of the Western Region, Ibadan. The prince resigned his appointment in 1958 to pursue further studies in accountancy in the United Kingdom, which was the colonial ruler of Nigeria at the time.

By a letter dated January 4, 1960, referenced CB. 4 1/333, the Permanent Secretary in the Western Region Ministry of Local Government conveyed to the Local Government Adviser in Ijebu Ode approval of the Western Region Governor in Council, the appointment of Prince Sikiru Kayode Adetona as king, and his confirmation as the new Awujale of Ijebuland with effect from that date (January 4, 1960).