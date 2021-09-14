From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi as the Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Richard Olatunde.

Olatunde said Oba Aladelusi’s appointment followed the expiration of the two year single tenure of the immediate past Chairman of the council, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugbo, who was appointed on the 13th of September, 2019.

He said the appointment of the new chairman was with immediate effect.

According to him, Governor Akeredolu appreciates the council under the leadership of the erstwhile Chairman, the Olugbo of Ugbo, who he said did excellently well and gave all necessary support to ensure that the people enjoy good governance.

He also urged the new chairman to improve on the record of his predecessor by working in harmony with his brother Obas and the government at ensuring the development of the state.