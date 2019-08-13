Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, has directed that all markets and other commercial centres in the town be closed tomorrow.

The monarch said the closure of the markets was to celebrate the Aheregbe traditional festival otherwise known as ‘Dududu’ and omojao festivals.

According to a statement by the Press Secretary to the monarch, the two festivals are celebrated once in a year in honour of the gods of the town.

During the celebration, the Deji and his chiefs will dance round major roads and markets in the town, while Ifa priests and other traditionalists will also join them.

Oba Aladetoyinbo said: “In line with tradition, all markets, shops and stalls in Akure will be closed on August 12 and 29, to observe the festivals.”

However, he said the festivals will not in anyway restrict human and vehicular movements within the town and its environs.

He enjoined all owners of shops, stalls and market places in Akure to comply with the directives by locking their shops, market places and stalls during the period.