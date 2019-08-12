Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo has directed that all

markets and other commercial centres in the town be closed tomorrow.

The monarch said the closure of the markets was to celebrate the

Aheregbe traditional festival otherwise known as “Dududu” and “Omojao”

festival.

According to a statement issued by the press secretary to the monarch, the two festivals are celebrated once in a year in honour of the gods of the town.

During the celebration, the Deji and his chiefs will dance around major roads and markets in the town, while ifa priests and other traditionalists will also join them.

Oba Aladetoyinbo said: “In line with tradition, all markets, shops and

stalls in Akure will be closed on 14th and 29th of August, 2019, to observe the festivals.”

However, he said the festivals would not in any way restrict human and vehicular movements within the town and its environs.

He, therefore, enjoined all owners of shops, stalls and market places in

Akure to comply with the directives by locking their shops, market places, and stalls during the period.