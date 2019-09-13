The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, will on Saturday start 7-day annual leave and he will not attend to any function during the period of the leave.

A statement by Mr Michael Adeyeye, the Chief Press Secretary to Oba Aladelusi on Friday in Akure, noted that the annual leave, which is referred to as “ULEFUNTA” will end on Friday Sept. 20.

According to Adeyeye, the Deji will not receive any visitor nor attend any function throughout the period of the seven-day leave, in line with tradition.

“The public is hereby notified that there will be no beating of drum in Akure under any guise throughout the period of the seclusion.

“Equally, in observance of the period, all shops, stalls and market around the Deji’s palace will be under lock and key for the period of the leave.

“This will not affect other markets, stalls and shops except those around the Deji’s Palace,” Adeyeye said.

Adeyeye explained that the road leading to the Deji’s palace would be closed during the period, urging road users to make use of the adjoining routes throughout the period.

He said the monarch would use the period to pray for the peace and progress of Akure kingdom.

He, therefore, thanked all residents for their support and understanding for the seven-day of seclusion. (NAN)