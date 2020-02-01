Like a flower quickly fading, a wave tossed in the ocean, here today, gone tomorrow, we only live each day in hopes that there’s going to be a tomorrow but tomorrow is not promised. This line best summed the feelings of family members, friends and associates of late Special Adviser on Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives to former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Ayodeji Tinubu as they all gathered together for the second year remembrance of his passage last Saturday. To those at the thanksgiving service held at the Vault & Gardens in Ikoyi, Lagos, it was ‘How time flies’! Same emotions were expressed on Tuesday at the 2nd Deji Tinubu Memorial Symposium held at Teslim Balogun Stadium where sports luminaries like Dr Larry Izamoje and Godwin Enakena were guest speakers.

The amazing aspect of the gathering was how almost every one present was saying the same positive things about the deceased. Also present were the entire Tinubu family, especially Deji’s widow, Yemisi who gave the votes of thanks.

Deji, the scion of late Alhaji Kabiru Tinubu, foremost police top shot and lawyer, had slumped while playing a novelty football match with some members of the Lagos State Executive Council at the Jubilee Chalets in Epe on January 25, 2018. Doctors and nurses rushed to give him first aid. In fact, Dr. Jide Idris, the then state Commissioner for Health, was one of the people who applied first aid on Deji but he could not be revived. He was taken to the General Hospital, Epe where he was confirmed dead.