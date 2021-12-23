From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Dumnamene Dekor, has said that the former Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, John Bazia, under the government of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and other handful “expired” All Progressives Congress (APC), members in Ogoni, have no electoral value and good moral character to insult and malign the governor.

Dekor, countering the recent “attack” on Governor Wike by the former commissioner, alleged that he (Bazia) was dismissed from the cabinet by the governor because of character deficiency.

He said a handful of APC supporters, who gathered at the Police field under one canopy in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of the State to insult and malign Governor Wike were ‘paperweight politicians’ with no good moral character.

Bazia, while addressing APC supporters at the event, had used words like ‘dictator, half-baked and tout’ to describe the state governor.

Dismissing the threat to unleash fangs on Governor Wike and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the State in the 2023 general elections, Dekor, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities, said APC in Rivers State is a ‘disaster waiting to happen’.

He described handful of members of the faction of the APC loyal to the party leader as failed and aggrieved politicians, who have nothing to offer the Ogoni people.

Dekor said: “They are just paperweight politicians. They have no influence in their villages and voting units.They lack capacity to win elections in their voting units.

The former Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly and Commissioner for Works applauded Governor Wike’s glaring record of achievements in the State, including his humility, openness and prudence.

He declared: “It is on record that these gangs of dedicated sham only gathered in Bori on Wednesday to denigrate the Governor, his administration. They never missed any opportunity to denigrate the office of the governor.

”Their public show of shame on Wednesday in Bori has again shown who they are. It is on this note that I condemn their foul languages against Governor Wike.”

Dekor, however, warned the former Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs and his group to stop insulting the state governor.