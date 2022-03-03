By Merit Ibe

DEL-YORK International, a PR and strategic communications agency, has been awarded West Africa’s Most Outstanding Media Agency of the year at the 11th West Africa brands excellence awards.

The 2021/22 awards ceremony held last weekend, in Lagos. The brand excellence award, which came as a result of the agency’s reputation for creating unconventional campaigns, eye-catching creative branding and disruptive ad campaigns, recognised Del-York’s stunning documentary campaigns across the sub-region, creative ads and design campaigns for federal and state governments, development agencies and Global Fortune 500 companies. Also mentioned was the well-executed PR and creative branding campaign, which stole the world’s attention for the coronation ceremony of the 21st Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, in August 2021.

President/Founder of the Del-York Group, Linus Idahosa, applauded his team for hard work and its creative strength, which gave birth to the recognition. He charged them to continue to give their best to clients and that the growth of the industry is absolutely dependent on improving on creative work as expect.

The West Africa Brand Excellence Awards, brainchild of the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (IBMN), seeks to improve the quality of the creative craft, recognise creative excellence and promote the spirit of healthy competition and the application of global best practices.

Some diplomatic observers for the Award/IBMN include United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann, Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Fulvio Rustico, Nigerian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, amongst others.

The event gave the avenue for all brands and agencies in attendance to network and forge meaningful collaborations toward creating more innovative campaigns that set brands and the Nigerian marketing communications industry to the next level of growth. In attendance were powerful brands like Dangote Cement, Olam, Seplat, Vitafoam, Arla, Tesco, Baobab Microfinance Bank, Papyrus, Ibom Icon Hotel, Molfix, amongst others.

Del-York International continues to be a strong advocate for Africa’s creative economy and business. In 2022, the Firm announced a global partnership with Huffine Global to widen its global impact and reach and with StoryLand Studios to build Africa’s first ultra-modern film/creative city- with Storyland Studios and LSG. “DelYork International is a one-stopshop for communication needs across industries. For us, it’s about being intention- al about driving excellence with the work we do.

