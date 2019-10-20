Dele Alli’s late strike salvaged a point for Tottenham as they drew 1-1 with Watford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Abdoulaye Doucoure gave the Hornets a shock lead after just seven minutes after some clumsy defending from the hosts.

Heung-min Son, as a substitute on half time, hit the crossbar moments after coming on as Spurs searched for an equaliser.

Dele took advantage of some poor defending from the Hornets to stab home five minutes from time and after confusion with VAR, the goal was allowed to stand despite hitting Dele’s arm as Mauricio Pochettino’s side rescued a point.

The Argentinian coach made seven changes to the side that were humbled 3-0 by Brighton a fortnight ago, with Heung-min Son and Tanguy Ndombele left on the bench. But it was the same old story for the North Londoners and they were behind after just seven minutes, thanks to a slick move from Watford.