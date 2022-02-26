From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Publisher of ‘Ovation Magazine’, Dele Momodu, on Saturday visited Gbongan in Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State as part of activities to kickstart his presidential ambition.

He visited the Olufi of Gbongan, Oba (Dr) Adetoyese Oyeniyi, Odugbemi I, to seek the blessing of the royal father.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Upon his arrival at the town, Momodu visited the gravesite of his mother where he prayed before heading to the palace.

Noting that his mother was caring while alive, the veteran journalist explained that he decided to kickstart his presidential ambition in his mother’s town for her love and support for him while she was alive.

Relatives and family members of his late mother from Oosa Compound, Oke Egan, Gbongan, including masquerades, accompanied him to the palace.

Speaking at the palace, Momodu said he joined the main opposition party so as to play an active role in saving the nation from the ‘unpleasant grip’ of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He recounted the roles he played during the presidential election which brought President Muhammadu Buhari to power in the year 2015, adding that his decision to contest the presidency was borne out of the passion to liberate Nigerians from the hand of those he described as corrupt people.

“I have been greatly humbled by the excitement already generated which reminds me of how it was 29 years ago when your good friend and my own adopted father, Chief Moshood Abiola, threw his hat in the ring.

“It is very obvious that Nigerians are eager to restore that promise of hope and the accompanying peace and joy that we lost.

“I have worked with Are Ona Kakanfo, Late Chief Moshood Abiola. I was chased out of the country. I worked with Chief Olu Falae, I was jailed and chased out of the country for three years. I have also worked with President Muhammad Buhari before things started working upside down,” he stated.

Speaking, the monarch showered encomium on the presidential aspirant promising to support him on his presidential ambition.