Mr Oladele Ojo, Director (Finance and Accounts), of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has been appointed as Director Overseeing the Office of the Managing Director of the Agency.

Ojo’s appointment is contained in a letter signed by Deaconess Grace Isu Gekpe, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

The letter, dated July 27, said that Ojo, a Chattered Accountant and most senior director in the Agency, replaces Alhaji Biola Lawal, who retired on Tuesday, July 27.

It said that he would function in that capacity pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director for the outfit.

Ojo, who joined the services of the agency in 1988, rose to the rank of a director in January 2019.

The Chattered Accountant also holds a Masters Degree in Accounting from the University of Lagos, and a first degree in the same field from the Lagos State University.

Both degrees were obtained in 2007 and 2002 respectively. (NAN)