In the build-up to the 17th FIBA Africa General Assembly, a delegation led by FIBA President, Horacio Muratore, and FIBA Africa President, Hamane Niang, on Friday, paid a visit to the President of the Republic of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

During the meeting, the officials discussed a wide range of matters, including the development and the promotion of the game in Africa.

Mr Keita, who has shown a huge commitment for the outreach of basketball in Mali and on the African continent in recent years, reassured the FIBA delegation his support to the General Assembly, due to take place this weekend in the Malian capital of Bamako.

During the visit, FIBA Secretary General, Andreas Zagklis, reiterated that FIBA looks forward to enhancing its collaboration with Mali through its Africa Regional Office.

Those that attended the official visit were FIBA Africa Executive Committee members, including Alphonse Bile, Anibal Manave, Abderraouf Menjour, Abdelhamid Massaoud, Fode Amara Conde and Jean Michel Ramarosson as well as Mali Basketball Federation President, Harouna Maiga.