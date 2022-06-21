By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria AHK Nigeria has disclosed plans to strengthen bilateral relations between Germany and Nigeria through the promotion of trade fairs, a world forum and 33rd leading show for the process industries.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Katharina Felgenhauer AHK Nigeria Delegate revealed this while chatting with newsmen, during a press briefing held in Lagos-Nigeria heralding ACHEMA Trade Fair 2022.

She stated that the fair is majorly to promote manufacturing, adding that AHK was ready to support Nigeria to gain a access to tech transfers that can boost the economy.

The event is scheduled to hold from August 22 – 26 in Frankfurt Germany. ACHEMA is the triennial world forum for chemical engineering process engineering and biotechnology organised by the German Society for Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology (DECHEMA)

“The sole aim of DECHEMA is to support development which includes environmental protection.

Further more Felgenhauer said there is increasingly more business interest and focus on the Nigerian market. We hope to welcome Nigerian delegation to Frankfurt to promote Nigeria and also transfer some technology and knowledge back to the country. She added “We will support business delegations that attend ACHEMA because it is more than just a trade fair.

The CEO of DECHEMA Group, Dr Thomas Scheuring, said that leveraging on the latest technological solutions would further boost the processing industry in Nigeria. There is need for the sector to be more involved in innovative activities that can enhance production.

Schering said ACHEMA is the meeting place for the global process industries, where personal exchange and networking are once again possible on site.”After a two-year dry spell, the need for intensive technical and personal exchange is palpable”, he pointed out. Moreso, he said after a two year dry spell caused by the pandemic the need for intensive technical and personal exchange was palpable This is also reflected in the exhibitor demand as we currently have more than 2,000 registered exhibitors who will present their range of products solutions and services for the process industries.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .