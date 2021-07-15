From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, under the auspices of Progressives Leaders Network (PLN), has said that history now beckoned on the National Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, to conduct the party’s best-ever congresses and National Convention in months ahead.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, the leaders further noted that delivering the congresses and national convention will be Governor Buni’s greatest legacy and the beginning of the immortalisation of his leadership team in the pantheon of APC.

Extolling the virtues of the Caretaker Committee, the leaders claimed that the exco has breathed new life into the party, steadied its operational trajectory and ended a season of impunity and lawlessness that was an embarrassment to members and all lovers of democracy.

‘In roughly 15 months since its birthing when political darkness, directionlessness, and fratricidal diatribe nearly swallowed up the whole party, the Buni-led exco has breathed new life into its institutional structures, steadied its operational trajectory and ended a season of impunity and lawlessness that was an embarrassment to its members and all lovers of democracy in the nation at large.

‘The Buni-led exco met a party that had completely lost its way, broken, as it was, into at least three competing and disorderly factions that were engaged in bitter and unrelenting infighting that was draining the life out of the party.

‘APC was a shadow of its former self, a lifetime away from the dynamic and progressive credentials that propelled it to a historic victory in the 2015 Presidential election. Such season of recriminations had ebbed its life, weakened its structures and disillusioned its army of followers.

‘The Buni led exco embarked on an aggressive and result-oriented reconciliation drive since it came on board. It has not spared effort in bringing warring factions to the table and diligently negotiating productive outcomes for all concerned. Its mantra has been the reaching of common ground and the building of consensus are tasks that must be done,’ the group explained.

Setting a target for the Committee, PLN said: ‘History now beckons on Governor Buni and his team, on our leader President Buhari and the entire leadership cadre and mass of membership of the APC. That history is to deliver the best ever congresses and National Convention of the party in the months ahead and thus lay a formidable foundation for the party’s presidential primary next year and resounding victory in the 2023 Presidential election.

‘This will be Governor Buni’s greatest legacy and the beginning of the immortalisation of his leadership team in the pantheon of APC,’ the group noted.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.