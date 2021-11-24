JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Akwa Ibom State government has expressed disastification with the performance of some contactors handling road projects and has thus given thm a marching order to ensure that work done is commensurate the money so far released to them.

The State Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof Eno Ibanga, who expressed government’s position while addressing contractors handling construction works in the 31 local government areas of the state on Wednesday, charged them to devise a means to complete their projects as government haf fully mobilized them with enough funds to deliver not minding heavy rainfall in the state .

Admitting that some road project contractors had shown diligence, commitment, ingenuity and professionalism in handling the road projects while others were not performing well, the commissioner observed that the pace of work by the road contractors was not commensurate with government funds released to them.

“Since the last release of funds that we disbursed over 90 per cent to contractors across the state, I have visited a number of project sites, most of you have done well while some of you are not trying at all.

” I know that some of you still have a lot of money left, I doubt if there is any contractor in this state that has not been well mobilized as of today, if there is anyone, it means you have issues with your IPC.

“So we called this meeting to see if there are issues you have so that the ministry can help you solve those issues, either concerning your project sites or funding or any matter at all that has an impact on your project, that is why we are here”. he said

He said billions of naira released to them recently cannot be allowed to lay idle because of the perennial rains that have obstructed the progress of work across the state; and urged them to device some scientific means and good work plan that could enable them to continue with their work on-site despite the unfavorable weather.

“The State Government is in high spirit to deliver projects and give succor to the people of the state, that is why funds were massively released, personally, I want us to exit a lot of the project sites, so we must devise a means to ensure that work goes on despite the rains that have refused to stop.”

“We cannot keep waiting for the rain. Some of you have more than one project site, if you have done some work at a particular site to a level that you cannot continue because of the rains, move to another site that you can do things like drainage, earthwork, and stone-basing; these are things that you can do despite rainfall as against waiting for when there will be dryness for weeks before you can work.”

“I do not want a situation that the funds we released are not well utilized because of rains, please get to the sites and see what the rain can allow you to do and also arrange a project management system that will enhance you to function optimally no matter the weather”.

The Commissioner reminded the contractors to execute their projects according to design and specifications as substandard jobs would not be accepted.

Responding on behalf of the contractors the Managing Director of Gracib Investment Ltd, Senator Ibok Essien appreciated Governor Udom Emmanuel for commitment to the funding of projects across the state.

He said the contractors would redouble their effort at the project sites as directed by the Commissioner for Works and Fire Service.

“The fact that this meeting lasted for only one hour is an indication that the government and the ministry is doing well. As the commissioner rightly noted, the first meeting we had lasted over three hours because there were so many issues that the contractors raised as a result of the challenges that the contractors were facing.”he said

