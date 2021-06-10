The man of God had very little money (two thousand naira only). It was dead of night by now. He had fallen ill and called me from another city to intervene with my Christian doctor colleague and owner of hospital for a waiver on the fees needed to begin treatment, admit and take care of him (about twenty five thousand naira).

The doctor on duty told me on phone that he had put the man on oxygen; he thought that I knew the man of God was in heart failure-an opinion he deduced from examining the man’s chest with his stethoscope.

The man’s chest is full of crepitations, this doctor said. I did not know this detail. Heart failure and on oxygen? This was sure death knocking at the door! I was genuinely alarmed!!

After trying and failing to get my colleague the doctor for any waivers (he was switched off; the spouse was in another city for ministerial work) the man of God was taken off oxygen and had to survive the best way he could till morning when it was clear there was no help coming forth. Then I remembered God's Pharmacy and by the grace of God used it to deliver him from death by Heart Failure.

What do I mean by God’s Pharmacy?Well, God made various kinds of substances for the use of man. There is air. There is water. There is fire. There are plants. There are vegetables and herbs. There are fruits. There are plants that are known to be medicinals; others like spices are useful and are culinary. Then there are animals from which we get bones, calcium, dairy, eggs; blood-products useful in treating certain diseases and so on and so forth.

These all, especially the plant matter are referred to as God’s Pharmacy, garlic, palm oil, onion, coconut water, bananas, ginger, tomatoes, turmeric, lime, salt, basil, oranges and so on I knew must be easily available to the man of God; I would not be surprised to find many beyond in his home; in his kitchen. For first aid to his breathing, he was to use lots of Garlic. He should lie down with his bum and legs raised higher than his head; drink plenty of milk before bed..…

And, of course, we prayed. I got him to send for prayer warriors who prayed round the clock for him. I would call from Lagos and monitor his use of the various bits of God’s Pharmacy we resorted to to help him. God answered our prayers miraculously. He came out of heart failure. He is alive and well today, as I write, glory to God.

Suppose we had no knowledge of God’s Pharmacy or of Prayers?

The truth is many times people are faced with challenges beyond the resources they can muster; beyond the physical; beyond the psychological; beyond the ordinary. Should your case be the one they say “he get as he be,” or “go home and die.” God has trained us to know what to do. You will get well. If you follow our prescriptions. Just call our help-lines and we shall give you our level best. God shall bless our efforts and you will be well again. Cheers.

Baby disappeared from ultrasound at the womb but reappeared after treatment!!!

This couple were already declared pregnant by ultrasound scan, when they came to see me for the first time. They were supposed to be joyful but instead were sad. The reason for their sadness was clear when they presented the report from two ultrasound scans to me. The first, at 12 weeks confirmed the wife was pregnant. The second, at about 25weeks, from the same diagnostic centre said there was no pregnancy in the womb. It was this second report that got them depressed. The same scan center!!

What were they to do? The baby had disappeared and could not be found by ultrasound!!! I told them what to do and treated them. A fortnight later, they came back smiling—the baby was alive and kicking. At delivery, the mother had a bouncing baby boy.

When a baby cannot be found anymore during the pregnancy, what do you do? Medically, nothing. But God helped us get this baby back and we’ll get yours back, too. Yes. Your health that has disappeared behind some diagnoses from the doctor will blossom again. All you need to do is call the help-lines.

Please save our marriage, doctor!

“Don’t you remember us, Doctor?” This my neighbour, a gentleman was really sad but went full blast ahead with the complaints he came to consult about with lots of bravado. He offered to show me the evidence he was carrying – he had photos on his phone , of his wife showing her naked raw genitals- vagina, thighs, externals or vulva, breasts, armpits – to some person he called her lover.

Of course, I remembered him well – he had come some months ago with the complaint of pus discharge from both himself and his wife. He was convinced the wife was cheating and they needed to get rid of the discharge as well as the stink of the allegations. I told them that sexually transmitted diseases can be confused, truly, with ordinary infections but laboratory tests including what we call an (m,c,s) – microscopy, culture and sensitivity of the discharge would definitely settle the matter. Unfortunately, the m,c,s did not. There was no clear evidence we were handling gonorrhea.

At best, it was non-gonorrheal urethritis. Now, this new complaint. Because he is my neighbour I told him I would not look at the photos he brought but that I had only one question for him. “Doctor, go ahead,” he replied. Two different episodes of marital conflict and suspicion of adultery necessitated the query. “When was the last time you made love or had sex with your wife?” In answering, he explained the difficulties bedeviling that simple marital act. They had suffered reversals and were now living in a one-room place that was a passageway to his mother’s inner room. This was in a family house. Sex sometimes disturbed the mother who could hear them and atimes, even the kids could fall awake and embarrass them. One last question.

“What was the pattern of marital sexual connections before th ey married and just before the career reversal they suffered? Adequate and very satisfying because his wife made him realize she was marrying him because he was so virile and strong in bed. I thanked God and told him to totally forget the allegations, the photographs, the complaints of the situation especially as he added that he had had to deny his wife sex many times because of the constraints listed above. “Satisfy her by meeting with her in sex anytime she demands it and do it as well as you did at the time she chose to marry you. Never, ever, forget that rule. You will see that the sending of her nude photos to men and such crude stuff will stop totally and both of you will enjoy a blissful relationship”. What about disturbing Mama?, he wanted to know. “Forget about disturbing her; she understands fully. As for the kids, let them sleep with Grandma whenever you need time together,” I said. That put paid to the brouhaha. Cheers.