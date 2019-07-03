With digital transformation being a major area of focus for businesses and government across Nigeria and emerging markets in Africa, Dell Technologies has reinforced its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s ICT agenda.

The Dell Technologies Forum 2019 that was held in Lagos recently, brought together business leaders and industry experts to share their insights and expertise on the latest digital transformation strategies in the country.

The 2019 forum was the first of its kind in the country and provided a blueprint for digital success and insight into how transformation initiatives could positively impact business results and functions. The agenda was packed with informative and inspiring sessions covering IT Transformation, Digital Transformation, Workforce Transformation and Security Transformation.

According to Habib Mahakian, vice president of Dell Technologies, Emerging Africa, “In an era of intense business change and rapid technology shifts, companies today need to lay the foundations for their digital future. The information and communications technology sector is at the centre of Nigeria’s development strategy and continues to play a key role in driving economic growth. It is, therefore, important that organisations ensure that their IT infrastructure enables them to compete in a hyper-digital world. This is because digital transformation is shifting the paradigms of how an organization operates, the way IT is consumed and the value derived from the products and services offered. At Dell Technologies, we aim to simplify this journey for our customers with our comprehensive portfolio of solutions and services and Dell Technologies Forum is the platforms that showcases our breakthrough solutions portfolio with the aim of advancing an organization’s digital roadmap.”

Looking ahead, Dell Technologies is committed to working closely with its customers and partners in Nigeria as they embark on their digital transformation strategies. There are several trends that are driving the requirements for organizations and shaping their IT strategies over the next 3-5 years, with innovation in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, cloud and blockchain throttling full steam ahead. Dell Technologies will unlock the power of data in ways never imagined, transforming everyday business and everyday life.