Dell Technologies has introduced several solutions, reference architectures and portfolio advancements at the 2019 Supercomputing held in Denver, Colorado, United States.

The solutions, according to the leading technology solution company, are designed to simplify and accelerate customers’ high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) efforts.

Continued adoption of AI to solve real-world problems has spurred growth across the HPC industry. According to a recent report from Hyperion Research, the global HPC industry is expected to grow by 7.1 per cent to more than $39.2 billion by 2023 and HPC-server-based AI is expected to rise by -more than 29 per cent from 2018 to 2023, reaching $2.7 billion in 2023.

“There’s a lot of value in the data that organizations collect, and HPC and AI are helping organizations get the most out of this data,” said Thierry Pellegrino, vice president of HPC at Dell Technologies. “We’re committed to building solutions that simplify the use and deployment of these technologies for organisations of all sizes and at all stages of deployment.”

Dell Technologies is expanding its portfolio of Dell EMC Ready Solutions for HPC storage with new, turnkey solutions for ThinkParQ’s BeeGFS and ArcaStream’s PixStor file systems. Offering a combination of technology partners’ software with Dell EMC hardware, networking and support, based on engineered and tested designs, Dell EMC Ready Solutions for HPC Storage simplify and speed deployment and solutions management.

Dell EMC Ready Solutions for HPC BeeGFS Storage, with ThinkParQ’s software-defined parallel file system, speeds up input/output-intensive workloads with the ability to scale from small clusters to enterprise-class systems on premises or in the cloud.

Additionally, Dell EMC Ready Solutions for HPC PixStor Storage offers a high‑performance parallel file system, enabling data management at scale with the ability to perform archive and analytics in place. The solution also includes a validated, scalable design with object, tape and cloud tiering capabilities using PixStor Ngenea along with PowerEdge servers, PowerSwitch and Mellanox® networking, PowerVault storage, supported by Dell Technologies deployment and support services.