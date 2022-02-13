From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Delta State University, Abraka chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU), has bemoaned the failure of government to honour agreements with the union and vowed to actively participate in the looming industrial action to compel the government to meet the demands of the union.

In a communiqué signed by Prof. Godwin Demaki and Dr. Paul Opone, chairman and secretary, respectively and made available to newsmen in Benin City, the Edo State capital, DELSU congress faulted the government for lacking the political will to reposition the education sector in the country through improved funding.

The union said it would no longer tolerate the government’s disdain to collective agreements, Memorandum of Action (MoA), and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that ought to uplift the fortunes of education in the country.

At a special mobilisation congress held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, DELSU chapter of the union resolved to support the resumption of the suspended strike of the union of 20th January, 2020 for the failure of the government to sign and implement the renegotiated 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement.

The union urged the government to stop further revenue leakages to enable the funding of the Nigerian public university system.

The DELSU chapter of the union expressed grave concern that while the government was mindlessly underfunding the universities, government at the state and federal levels were busy establishing new universities without the genuine commitment to funding.