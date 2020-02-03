Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The leadership of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state has confirmed the death of a final year student of the institution, Precious Omordia.

The 400-level student of Physiology department reportedly drowned at a popular resort in the university community.

The deceased student was said to be swimming during the weekend when the unfortunate incident occurred at about 1pm.

Community sources informed that the bloated corpse was removed on Sunday following a thorough search.

In a statement confirming the incident, Director of Information of DELSU SUG, Mr. Emetenjor Friday Maduabuchi said the entire student community was saddened by Omordia’s death.

Maduabuchi’s statement read: “The Student Union Government is very sad to announce the death of Precious, a 400-L student of the Department of Physiology

“He was reported dead at Okotie River in Abraka this evening. We sympathize with every Delsuites, especially his faculty, department, friends and family. May his dear soul rest in God’s bosom.

“We therefore beckon on every student of the Delta State University, to steer clear from rivers, especially the ones in Abraka. Please, steer clear.”

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, also confirmed the incident.