From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A lecturer at the Delta State University (DELSU), Prof. Ovaborhene Idamoyibo, has died 24 hours after he was freed by his kidnappers.

Idamoyibo, who was the Head of Department, Music, was released on Sunday night, after the abductors were said to have collected N3 million as ransom. A source said he was released unconscious, and breathed his last on Monday at the hospital.

“He was with them for eight days and when he was released, he could not walk or talk.

“So they rushed him to one of the hospitals in Abraka to stabilise him and, yesterday (Monday), he was taken to the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara, where he died,” the source said.

Police Public Relations Officer of Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed that he died in the hospital.

Idamoyibo was kidnapped on April 9, 2022, in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area, on his way to Abraka from Sapele after a family meeting.

Eyewitnesses said the hoodlums chased the lecturer who tried to escape after one of the back tyres of his Highlander SUV was shot by the criminals.

The kidnappers also fired several gunshots into the air to scare away passers-by, while they made their way to the premises of Aganbi Memorial Baptist Church, Eku, where the victim had taken cover after abandoning his car.

His abductors had demanded N50 million as ransom, but later reduced it following intense negotiation.