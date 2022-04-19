From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A lecturer at Delta State University (DELSU), Prof Ovaborhene Idamoyibo, is reportedly dead 24 hours after he was freed by his kidnappers.

Idamoyibo, who was the Head of the Department of Music, was released Sunday night after the abductors were said to have collected N3 million as ransom.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

A source said he was released unconscious, and breathed his last on Monday at the hospital.

‘He was with them for eight days and when he was released, he could not walk or talk,’ the source said.

‘So they rushed him to one of the hospitals in Abraka to stabilise him and yesterday (Monday) he was taken to the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara, where he died.’

Police Public Relations Officer of Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed that he died in the hospital.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The deceased victim was abducted on April 9 in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area, on his way to Abraka from Sapele after a family meeting.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Eyewitnesses said the hoodlums chased the lecturer who tried to escape after one of the back tyres of his Highlander Jeep was shot by the criminals.

The kidnappers also fired several gunshots into the air to scare away passers-by, while they made their way to the premises of Aganbi Memorial Baptist Church, Eku where the victim had taken cover after abandoning his car.

His abductors had demanded N50 million as ransom but later reduced it following intense negotiation.

They came as students of his department intensified prayers, seeking divine help to have him freed.