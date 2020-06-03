Webometrics, a global ranking body, has through its just released rankings of 30,000 universities in 200 countries, rated the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Nigeria, high.

According to the rankings, DELSU made great gains, jumping from its 78th position among Nigerian universities to a more respectable 38th position and from a previous 19th position to 7th among state universities.

In a statement by the acting Director, Ceremonials, Information and Public Relations of the university, Ben Nwanne, he said the university community was excited about the significant improvements in the ratings of DELSU, attributing it to the enlightened and committed leadership, which the Vice Chancellor, Andy Egwunyenga, has provided the university in just six months of being in office.

“Egwunyenga, a first rate scholar and administrator, gave notice of his expected high quality performance in the first few days of his administration. At his first Senate on December 11, 2019, he assured his colleagues that he would work assiduously with them towards making DELSU the best state university in practically all aspects, including aesthetics and environmental uplift. It was obvious he had carefully thought through his mandate,” Nwanne said.

Following the rating, there was a plethora of congratulatory messages that followed the publication.