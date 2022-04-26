Ben Dunno, Warri

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Delta state University, Prof. Andy Ogochukwu Egwunyenga, has disclosed plans by the institution to have a solid financial base of Thirty Billion naira (N30B) through a sustainable endowment funds that would enable it cope with the fast growing pace of global educational standards.

Making this disclosure at a world Press Conference held yesterday at the school’s auditorium to mark its 30th Anniversary and 14th Convocation ceremony, the VC said the need to raise endowment funds had become expedient if the institution hopes to attain its pride of place among great higher institutions in the world.

He outlined quite a number of achievements he had recorded since assuming office about 3years ago, especially the completion of some major infrastructures that have been slated for inauguration, as part of the Convocation week long activities by the University Visitor, Delta state Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa.

While stating that a lot still needed to be done, especially in the area of critical infrastructural development and qualitative educational standards in all its campuses when funds are readily available, the VC noted that he hoped to achieve quite a lot more in the life of his administration.

Reacting to the issue staff accommodation on its various campuses, Prof Egwunyenga, described the suggestion as noble but attributed the delay in taking off such a laudable project to lack of funds, even as he promised to look into starting something in that direction in order to complement the few existing ones.

According to him; “The issue of staff accommodation is very key to this administration and we are going to be doing something in that direction in no distant time. I think we have about four staff quarters and that is definitely not enough. We intend building more to complement the existing ones but it all depends on the availability of funds”.

Continuing; “Let me take advantage of the Press Conference to announce that the school has concluded plans to raise thirty Billion naira (N30B) through Endowment Funds. We are not saying we are going to raise such an amount at once but we intend to start the process and sustain it till we are able to achieve our aim of raising the amount”.

“We are doing this because we can no longer rely solely on government and our meagre Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to meet our numerous needs and that is where the endowment funds comes to play in assisting us to meet the yearnings of our staff and students, both in terms of welfare and qualitative standards of education compared to that of the Western world”, he stated.

The VC and his management team later went ahead to inaugurate the Integrated Data Centre designed to address the challenges of accessing transcripts in the institution since its inception.

He stated that the compilation of the results which were being carried oot in phase had already completed the results of graduates from 2014 till date and the graduates that fell within that category to the current set can demand their transcripts to be forwarded to any institution requesting it easily.

The VC said the data Centre had commenced the second phase to capture the results of graduates from 1992 when the university was created to the year 2014, adding that by then the graduates since inception can now have their transcripts sent to wherever they so desired.

According to him, “DELSU is taking scientific steps toward addressing the challenges of accessing Transcript in the University. We are doing it in collaboration with Lagos State University.

“Transcripts from 2014 till date are ready. Our vision is to digitalize DELSU to meet up with world top class University standards.

“We shall achieve this through consistent improvement, updating and developing DELSU Database

“That shall possibly encompass every unit, department, faculties and sundry for e-management of DELSU system via digitalization of transcripts, develop robust e-result engine among others,” he said.

The VC apologized for the hardship people had gone through over the years because of delays in getting their transcripts.

He said that the University had set up a committee to work with the Senate to ensure that all hard copies are converted to soft copies for easy accessibility.

The VC said that the institution had created a Student Work-Study programme to enable students to work while studying

Egwunyenga who joined the services of the University at the inception of its first academic session noted that it had grown tremendously.

“DELSU success story is also the story of my career as a University teacher, academic and administrator.

“We look back with satisfaction on our growth from a Faculty University with a student population of less than 1000 in 1992 to a citadel of learning with 12 Faculties, over 85 Departments, more than 1000 academic programmes.

“Twenty-seven Directorates and Research Centres, Postgraduates School and Students population of 30,000. DELSU has now taken a place of pride as one of the best state universities in Nigeria,” he said.

Egwunyenga said that upon assumption of office as VC in December 2019, he had been able to improve the welfare of the staff and students as well as the revenue base of the University.

“I was elected to lead, inspired and advance the transformation of DELSU by building a motivated workforce and pursuit of innovations.

“Strengthening academic and administrative units of the University, improve her revenue base and deploy a new approach to administration based on a robust focus on staff and students welfare and open communication.” He added.

The VC said that with the above strategies, the University was now firmly on track to realizing the functions of the University as enshrined in the enabling Law of DELSU Edit, 1998.

He said that the event which commenced on April 22 would climax on April 30, 2022.

Other projects slated for commissioning include; Faculty of pharmacy complex.

Access link roads to faculty of pharmacy. Faculty of Arts complex. Department of nursing science extension.

Educational technology building and laying foundation stone of faculty of management complex.