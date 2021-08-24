From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

At least eleven people have been confirmed dead as a result of two auto crashes that occurred in different accidents in Delta State.

While four persons were burned alive at the Emuhu axis of the Benin-Asaba highway, seven wedding guests reportedly died in another crash in Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

In the Emuhu crash which occurred on Tuesday, a tanker with diesel contents burst into flames after colliding with an 18-seater bus.

Eyewitnesses said the ill-fated bus was reduced to rubbles, adding that officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were on hand for a rescue mission.

The accident caused traffic gridlock on the busy road, but security agents including policemen were on hand to divert vehicular traffic to an alternative route.

Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the accident, said four persons died while scores of others who were injured were rushed to the hospital.

In the Orogun accident, the wedding guests, all women from the creek town of Bomadi, were said to be returning from a marriage ceremony at Agbor when the lone crash occurred.

Sources said the Toyota Sienna conveying about nine women somersaulted before screeching into a river at about 5 pm.

The driver of the vehicle and two ladies were said to have survived the crash and were rushed to the hospital.

Community sources said the remains of the victims would be given mass burial in Agorodei Peile quarters on Wednesday.

Lamenting the incident, Prince Perekeme Bonny said it was devastating to the riverine community.

‘It’s a great loss at Bomadi town. Seven beautiful, vibrate ladies dead in a motor accident on their way back home, from their sister marriage ceremony at Agbor.

‘Two ladies survived and seven ladies died. All are from Agorodei Peile Quarters, Bomadi federated urban community,’ he said.