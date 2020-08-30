Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A modular refinery at Abuator community in Ndokwa area of Delta State would commence operations in August 2021, as one of the measures to complement existing structures in crude oil refining in the country. The refinery, Alexis Refinery, is expected to gulp $15 million.

Managing Director of the indigenous firm, Joewy Obue, said the modular project was conceived and designed as a business enterprise that has taken adequate steps to avoid the pitfalls of the past where communities were pitched against oil companies.

Obue said the Delta State government has at least 10 per cent equity shares, adding that the primary host community of Abuator, the neighbouring communities of Abalaga, Aboh, Beneku and Okpai as well as the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Content Management and Development Commission (NCMDC) were among stakeholders in the project.

“The communities are an integral part of the project; they are stakeholders in the project. They are all being carried along in the spirit of the new Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) with a lot of local content,” he stated.

He spoke on the sidelines of an all-inclusive stakeholders’ workshop on the Environmental, Social and Health Impact Assessment (ESHIA) study held in Asaba, the Delta State capital. The workshop was to determine the likely impact of the proposed refinery.

In his comments, Chief Economic Adviser to Governor Okowa, Dr. Kingsley Emu, said the state government would not only ensure that an enabling environment was provided but would also ensure that the local economy is protected, in terms of fair share and jobs.

Abuator in Ndokwa East Local Government Area was chosen on the advice of Nigerian Agip Oil Company which will also feed the refinery with the projected 10,000 barrels of crude to be refined daily.