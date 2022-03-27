From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Delta State Command, has arrested seventeen suspects and eight trucks for alleged illegal dealings in petroleum products.

The suspects were apprehended by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad at Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State. The suspects were conveying the products suspected to be illegally refined Automated Gasoline Oil (AGO) locally called diesel from Bayelsa en route Northern States when they were intercepted.

State Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, DSC Emeka Peters Okwechime, confirmed the arrest in a statement, on Sunday, after the suspects were paraded in Asaba, the state capital.

Okwechime mentioned the suspects to include: Abbas Adamu (m) 36yrs, Salisu Abdullahi (m) 20yrs, Isiaka Adamu (m) 46yr, Musa Haruna (m) 27yrs, Awalu Usman (m) 35yrs, Haliru Aliu (m) 35yrs, Musa Yusuf (m) 42yrs, Sumaila Muhammed (m) 35yrs, Usman Musa (m) 25yrs, Usman Yuguda (m) 27yrs, Ahmed Muhammed (m) 27yrs, Muhammed Suleman (m) 35yrs, Suleman Musa (m) 16yrs, Abdullahi Adamu (m) 28yrs, Adamu Yusuf (m) 20yrs, Sadiq ur Abdullahi (m). 22yrs, Najib Haruna. (m) 17yrs.

He also named the arrested trucks/tankers with registration number plates as; DAF Truck REG NO MKD 829 ZN, DAF Truck REG NO YLA 810 AM, DAF Truck REG NO ENU 731XY, DAF Tanker REG NO KPP281 XY, DAF Tanker REG NO WNN 45 SA, Man Diesel REG NO KEF 233 XD, DAF Truck REG NO VDY 028 XA and DAF Truck REG NO KTU 720 XA. While parading the suspects and exhibits at the State NSCDC headquarters at Asaba, Okwechime solicited for speedy judicial process on all NSCDC cases pending in court in order to free the agency’s exhibit yard to accommodate more trucks. He said that personnel have intensified efforts to undertake mass arrests of more trucks and more tankers suspected to be use to convey illegal petroleum products as well as suspected vandals, crude oil thieves amongst others in the state. Okwechime maintained that the combatant morale of the NSCDC to protect all Government Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, have been rekindled by the Commandant General’s new welfare packages for the personnel.

He said that cases of pipeline vandalism, crude pipeline theft, all round criminality, corruption, economic sabotage among others have been drastically reduced in the state through the sterling leadership qualities of the state Commandant Akinsanya Iskilu Abiodun.

He, however, charged community leaders and youths in the oil rich region, to report all cases of vandalism, crude oil theft, illegal dealings on petroleum products, other social and economic crimes to any NSCDC office closer to them.