Ben Dunno, Warri

Policemen attached to Enerhen Division, Delta State Police Command have recorded a major breakthrough in their crime-fighting efforts when they recovered two AK-47 rifles, two cut-to-size, locally-made pistols, over a hundred live ammunition and live cartridges abandoned in a car by members of a notorious armed robbery gang.

Daily Sun sources along the ever-busy Udu road in Udu Local Government Area, who narrated how the discovery was made, said the Enerhen police station patrol operators who had stationed themselves at a very strategic point at the Enerhen axis on descending the Udu bridge recorded the feat.

According to him, ‘it was at about 11:30 am today when a metallic green-coloured Toyota Camry, with registration number EFR 289 DC, suspected to have been snatched, was being driven by one of the gang members who was accompanied by another who sat on the passenger’s side.

‘On sighting the patrol team as they descended the bridge, the gang immediately parked the vehicle off the road as they realised they were being sighted by the police team and they took to their heels, swam through the near-by river by the head bridge in order to avoid being arrested.

‘The police on approaching the abandoned vehicle then recovered two travelling bags where the two AK-47s, two cut-to-size, locally-made guns and over a hundred live ammunition and cartridges were perfectly arranged by the criminals,’ the sources stated.

Our correspondent, who immediately rushed to the scene to catch a glimpse of what had happened, met the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Enerhen Division, CSP Muktari Bello, at the scene conducting preliminary investigations and an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

He, however, declined comments on the incident, referring our correspondent to the Police Command as he was yet to brief his boss, the state police commissioner, of the development.

When contacted on phone, the Delta State police boss, CP Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed the recovery of the weapons and live ammunitions, describing it as one of the major breakthroughs of men and officers under his command.