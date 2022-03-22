Ben Dunno, Warri

Former lawmaker representing Delta Central in the National Assembly, Senator Ighoyota Amori, has assured of his determination to continue to uphold the unity and progress of the Urhobo nation in order to promote a stronger and indivisible Senatorial district if elected in 2003.

Making this commitment in a speech delivered during his declaration ceremony held weekend at Mosogar, Ethiope Council area, noted that his track records in actualising the collective goals and aspiration of the Urhobo nation speaks for itself in all his political careers both at the state and national level.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Accordimg to him; “Today marks yet another significant milestone in my political sojourn to make myself available to offer service and to be a strong voice of the Urhobo nation in the national politics of our dear country Nigeria”.

“I have always believed and defended the Urhobo course which you all can attest to. My irrevocable commitment and dedication to a united and stronger Urhobo nation have continued to be the reason behind my relentless resolve to always be at the forefront of championing those endeavours that will keep us united culturally, socially and politically”.

“It is my firm belief that having made positive contributions in advancing the collective wishes and aspirations of the Urhobo people and our dear Delta State, I can achieve more for our people if given the platform in the sphere of national politics of our country”.

Speaking further; “This is another opportunity with the 2023 general elections fast approaching for my dear people of Delta Central to once again rally me with your support which you have massively done in the past to enable me to ascend to the national politics of our nation. With your sustained support and God on our side, we will succeed”.

“It is on this note that I, Senator (Chief) Ighoyota Amori (JP) your son with humility and a high sense of responsibility request for your support as I embark on the political journey that will eventually put me on the pedestal speak and defend the collective interest of the people of Delta Central Senatorial District at the highest level of our national politics”, Senator Amori declared.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

In his speech, former Delta state Governor, Chief James Ibori, canvassed support for the Senatorial ambition of Senator Ighoyota Amori, describing him as a man of integrity and honour in discharging the responsibilities assigned to him, adding that the Urbobo nation stands to gain more from his wealth of experience.

The former governor who is believed to have produced his two successors, while endorsing Sen. Ighoyota Amori as his preferred candidate in PDP, noted that as a stakeholder in PDP and Urhobo nation, he should have a say on who becomes what in his senatorial district.

He warned that those planning to undermine him, in an attempt to disgrace him at the poll will be disgraced by God.

Ibori, therefore, urged party leaders and stakeholders to support Amori’s senatorial ambition, noting that support for Amori is a support for him.

According to him; “I am behind and I will support Senator Ighoyota Amori every step on the way, and anybody, anyone conspiring, anybody that thinks that because I am now a former governor they want to conspire to disgrace me, God will disgrace all of them”.

“This is my senatorial district, I am a stakeholder in this party (PDP) and I am a stakeholder in Urhobo, this is my place of birth, I am with Senator Amori all the way”.