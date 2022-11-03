By Emma Jemegah

As the build up to the 21st National Sports Festival tagged Delta 2022 continues, a joint technical meeting involving the Main Organising Committee (MOC), the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and other stakeholders of the event will be held tomorrow in Asaba. The Sports Festival will be held from November 28 to December 10.

According to the secretary of the MOC, Peter Nelson, members will arrive in Asaba, Delta State capital, today, while the inspection of facilities and joint technical meeting will be held tomorrow (Friday). Departure is on Saturday.

“The inspection of facilities and joint technical meeting is in line with the approval by the National Council on Sports,” Nelson said.

“As you are aware, Joint Technical Meetings are convened to enable concerned stakeholders to discuss all technical issues related to the Festival, as well as inspect the venues and facilities earmarked for the Games.

“As a major stakeholder, you are invited to attend the meeting as scheduled. Please note that all expenses associated with your participation at the meeting shall be borne by your state,” the MOC secretary stated.