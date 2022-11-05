Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare, declared yesterday that the 21st National Sports Festival tagged Delta 2022 will go ahead as scheduled.

A joint technical meeting involving the Main Organising Committee (MOC), the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and other stakeholders of the event took place yesterday in Asaba after the inspection of facilities. The Sports Festival will hold from November 28 to December 10.

Speaking with journalists after the inspection of facilities, Dare said he was highly impressed with the level of work done by the various contractors.

“The last time I came here, there were no foundation, but I can say that virtually all the facilities are about 80 percent ready. I am really impressed. This shows the level of seriousness the government and people of Delta State attach to the National Sports Festival,” Dare stated.