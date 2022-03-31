From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Festus Ovie Agas has resigned his position.

Although his resignation is still a top secret, the development has left the Okowa’s cabinet in confusion and disarray.

He tendered his resignation letter on Monday, and would take effect from today, Thursday March 31.

Okowa, it was learnt, has already accepted the resignation.

Agas was Secretary to the State Government between 2015 and 2019. He became the governor’s strategist after the 2019 election, and emerged as Chief of Staff when Okowa reconstituted his cabinet in 2021 following a major shake up.

Credible sources within the Okowa’s government, while confirming the development, said the former SSG has started moving vital personal documents and belongings from his office.

The reason for the resignation is not certain but sources aware of the development said it is not unconnected with the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Agas has been severally tipped as Okowa’s successor.

It has also been rumoured that Agas, a former Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and political ally of the incumbent governor, is alleged to have secured the nod of Okowa to go into the race.

Agas, it was learnt, might replace the incumbent speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as Governor Okowa’s preferred governorship aspirant for the ticket of the PDP.

The development, it was gathered, followed stiff resistance against the choice of Oborevwori who does not enjoy the support of many political leaders of the ruling party in the state.

A PDP governorship lobby group, Delta Collective Assembly (DCA), had last year endorsed Chief Agas as the most qualified and experienced politician from Delta Central to succeed Governor Okowa in the 2023 governorship election in the state.