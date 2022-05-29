From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 governorship election in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has boasted that all those that emerged victorious in the party’s primaries, will defeat candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s elections.

In a statement by Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Ovie Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation, Ima Niboro, the gubernatorial candidate while congratulating the winners, he expressed confidence that the standard bearers would defeat the PDP in Delta State and emerge victorious in the various elections next year.

Recall that the APC had adopted Senator Peter Nwaoboshi unopposed as its Delta North Senatorial District candidate for the 2023 senatorial elections.

Other senatorial aspirants returned unopposed by the party are Chief Ede Dafinone and Chief Joel-Onowakpo Thomas for Delta Central and Delta South senatorial districts respectively. This is even as Rt. Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive was elected the party’s candidate for Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency.

Omo-Agege equally congratulated other APC candidates in other federal constituencies and state assembly seats in the state.

He described the APC primaries as a sign of good things to come in the state. According to him, the outcome of the elections is a victory for the Delta APC family, as it has demonstrated the capacity to work together for the good of the party and the state as a whole.

Their mandates, he noted, should be seen as a collective, and they will bring APC members together in the overall success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

“The outcome of the primaries will best be described as no victor no vanquished, as all the aspirants gave a good account of themselves and congratulated each other for a good contest” he said.

Omo-Agege lauded the leadership of the party for ensuring the success of the primary election and for effectively mobilizing its members to participate fully in the electoral process.

