From Joseph Obukata, Warri

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, has abandoned his governorship ambition, lamenting that the state chapter of the party has become what he called “Alibaba political cabal.”

Egbo who said he had had his eyes fixed on the 2023 governorship seat in the state, said he would no longer vie for the ticket on the platform of the APC or any other position, because the party’s structure and machinery had been hijacked by an “arch-facist and anti-democratic fellow.”

In a statement titled: “Why I will no longer vie for the governorship ticket”, and made available to Sunday Sun, Egbo said that he had been nursing his 2023 governorship ambition since 2019 with prayer request that when he turned 50 year he should be the governor of Delta State.

His words: “My prayer request to the Almighty God was to be governor or the opportunity to play a key role in who will emerge as governor of Delta State come 2023.

“I was then looking forward to be a robust campaign for the governorship ticket of my party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), a veritable platform which I toiled day and night in concert with other progressives to make a platform of choice for Deltans seeking a paradigm shift in the governance of the State.

“The APC in Delta State is now a one man affair that brooks no alternative opinion.”