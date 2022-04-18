From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Delta Central has described as misguided the endorsement of David Edevbie by the leadership of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) as the preferred governorship candidate of the Urhobo nation.

The UPU leadership with Moses Taiga as president-general had during the weekend, endorsed Edevbie of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the preferred candidate.

But ALGON in Delta central (Urhobo nation) is not comfortable with the development and has asked the UPU to backtrack and rescind the decision to adopt Edevbie as the preferred Urhobo candidate ahead of the PDP primaries in the interest of unity and love in Urhobo land and the entire state.

Addressing a press conference, the chairman of Ughelli South Local Government Area, Richard Kofi, said the primary duty of UPU was to promote the culture and tradition of the Urhobo.

Kofi, who behalf of seven other council chairmen, noted that the role of the UPU as a socio-cultural group should be to make a deliberate effort to unite its political class.

‘Without priding ourselves, local government council chairmen who are the key political stakeholders, especially at the grassroots, which is the basic foundation of any political endeavour were not consulted or carried along,’ he stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘If we as local government council chairmen were carried along in this decision, we would have offered our candid advice and perhaps avert this adoption of one aspirant among other qualified sons of the Urhobo nation.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

‘We have been following the political development in Delta State from 1999 till date, and in the build-up to the forthcoming 2023 general election with keen interest.

‘We are not happy with the decision of the Urhobo Progress Union, the apex socio-cultural body of the Urhobo people to adopt any aspirant as the preferred candidate of the Urhobo ethnic nationality whereas we have other Urhobo sons also contesting the gubernatorial election in Delta State.

‘Wisdom would have taught us from history that the UPU coming out to adopt one aspirant as its candidate against others has never ended well and therefore should be discouraged in its entirety.

‘The founding fathers of the UPU did not form the union as a political party, or as an extension of a political party nor a political pressure group. Therefore it is abnormal for the body to come to the political field or gallery to poke its nose let alone adopt an aspirant,’ he said.