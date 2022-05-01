From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori on Sunday narrated how he scaled through the screening of 2023 governorship aspirants by the committee with Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri as chairman.

Oborevwori was among the 12 aspirants cleared by the committee to contest the governorship primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) later this month.

Others who also got to the nod to contest are former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi; Deputy Governor of the state, Kingsley Otuaro; former Commissioner for Finance, David Edevbie; and former Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Development, Fred Majemite.

Also cleared are Senator James Manager, representing Delta South; former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Peter Mrakpor (SAN); Deacon Chris Iyovwaye; erstwhile Delta lawmaker, Ejaife Odebala; former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Onajefe-Gift Bright Edejewhro; Mr. Lucky Ohworode Idike; and Abel Esievo.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service, Oborevwori the news that he was not cleared was fake and cheap blackmail, noting that by May 29, 2023, he would be sworn-in as governor of Delta State.

However, the Speaker was silent on the alleged name discrepancies in his academic certificates, during the testimony at the thanksgiving.

“On Thursday was the screening in Port Harcourt. And there was a lot of petitions, blackmail and fake news that I will not be screened..

“And I went there, the governor of Bayelsa was the chairman. I did not spend up to 15 minutes for the screening before I was asked to go.

“And I got my clearance certificate before any other person. But when I got here, they said I was not cleared to the extent that there are fake clearance certificates flying in the internet.

“I have instructed my people to release the original of my clearance certificate. I want to everybody for their support, and come May 29, 2023, I will be sworn-in as governor of Delta State,” he said.