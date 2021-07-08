From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Thursday said he was not averse to the principle of rotating the governorship among the three senatorial districts of the state.

The governor also debunked insinuations that he came to power in 2015 through a zoning consensus.

Governor Okowa spoke to the growing speculations that he is opposed to Delta Central senatorial district producing the governor in 2023.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, Governor Okowa said his clarification became necessary because the insinuations were coming from very highly placed persons.

‘It’s not true that the governor of this state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, is opposed to zoning, particularly for the governorship of this state,’ Ifeajika said.

‘The times he spoke, it was loud and clear. He said that God will help Deltans to determine who will take over from him.

‘But even at that, he told Deltans that at the right time, the leadership of the PDP will sit down to decide who the governor will be and after that, leave it to God to decide ultimately as he cannot play the role of God. That has been his position.

‘So, it’s not true that the governor is opposed to power moving to Delta central or any other senatorial district for that matter,’ Ifeajika added.

He said people from other senatorial districts participated in the primaries that brought Okowa to power, insisting that there was no time in the history of the state that any primary for the governorship was allowed as an exclusive preserve of any senatorial district.

‘In all the records we have, primaries had been for all comers; people from all the senatorial districts always participated in all of that.

‘For the one that brought Okowa to power in 2015, we are aware that aspirants from central and south senatorial districts participated, including a former minister who has become an apostle of zoning and saying that zoning consensus brought Governor Okowa to power.

‘Indeed, former Chief of Staff, Olorogun David Edevbie, came second in that race, meaning that if he had come first, there was no way they would have asked him to stay away and allow Okowa to grab the ticket on the grounds that it was the turn of Delta North to produce the governor.

‘In other words, it is not true that it was zoning that brought Okowa to power, it was his person, his pedigree in politics and the grace of God. He also had, as he still does, immense goodwill across the three senatorial districts.

‘So, what we are praying for and also asking Deltans to do is that everybody should come together and at the right time, the leadership of PDP will come together and decide who the successor to Governor Okowa will be, and of course, they will be guided by God as the governor himself, had said,’ he added.

On the defection of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its effect on PDP’s performance, the CPS dismissed the move, saying that it would not have any impact on PDP’s dominance in the state.

‘The beauty of democracy is that people are allowed to move to any party they like. The movement of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi does not translate to the dominance of APC in Delta.

‘Yes, Nwaoboshi has gone to APC but I can tell you that the impact of his defection cannot rattle PDP in this state. Delta is a PDP state and will remain so.

‘That APC now has two senators does not translate to it being able to take Delta in elections; they cannot win one-twentieth of Delta electorate,’ he boasted.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.