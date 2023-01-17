From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The Delta State governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party,(YPP), Comrade (Chief) Sunny Ofehe, has said that he will focus more on direct Investments when elected as governor of the oil-rich state comes March 2023.

Ofehe stated this on Monday when he visited the Olu of Warri Kingdom, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III at his palace in Warri as part of his consultative visit to further his governorship ambition.

The Netherlands-based Nigerian who said that the state was lagging behind as a result of bad policy plans, said that if elected he would ensure that in his 100 days in office as governor he would ensure investors lined up wanting to come to the state.

While saying,”I am particular about “direct investments”, Comrade Ofehe

reeled out his plans for the State insisting that he is the only man that’s well positioned to give Delta State the much needed “economic turnaround” at the ballot.

While noting that he had lived in the Netherlands for 27years and having sat in most roundtable discussions, Comrade Ofehe boasted that he knows exactly what to do to bring back the multinational oil companies that have systematically taken their headquarters from Delta State yet they keep drilling oil from the State thereby avoiding “corporate taxes”.

“As part of my internally generated revenue, we are going to sit down with them. Not even the Nigerian oil multinational companies but we’re going to sit down with their corporate headquarters outside of this Country to discuss with them the need for them to come back.

“But we will also do our best as a Government to ensure that we deal with the issues of security, we provide the enabling environment for them to bring back their headquarters so that we can increase our revenue generating capacity. Not only that, but also increase our job creation.”

Ofehe who was accompanied by two foreigners including his wife, Dorothy and other party chieftains, said that attracting foreign investments to the country has been difficult because Nigeria as a Country has a negative name within the international community due to insecurity.

He said that there’s need for a leadership that has good relationship with foreign companies that can be able to assure those foreign companies of the protection of their investments as well as their personal security. He stressed, this will guarantee the returns of those investment.

Comrade Ofehe said he was at the palace to seek the monarch’s blessings for his gubernatorial ambition as the 2023 election draws near.

The Olu of Warri Kingdom, HRM. Ogiame Atuwatse III in his response said, “You will always have our support. You will always have our blessings.”

The reverred monarch prayed for Comrade Sunny Ofehe and his followers who accompanied him down to his palace saying,”As you seek the support of men, of resources,you will find them.

He however urged him to go about his campaign in peace and safety.