From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi has vowed to contest the 2023 governorship election in Delta State, insisting that he is the most qualified among the array of aspirants on the platform of the ruling People Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

He boasted that nothing will stop his aspiration, adding that he will win the election and take over the governance of the state from the incumbent, Ifeanyi Okowa who will be rounding up his second term by 2023.

Gbagi who spoke in Asaba during a town hall meeting with stakeholders of Aniocha/Oshimili area, maintained that he is without blemish.

“I built the house called PDP, I have paid my dues, I am the oldest member. It will be a herculean task to present a more qualified and competent PDP member than myself.

“I do not see anybody more qualified than me in the PDP at the moment. The fear they have for me is that I will not take but I will develop Delta,” Gbagi said.

He said if elected, his administration would establish 100 industries within the first 100 days in office, adding that he will not develop one part of the state at the expense of others.

“After the first 100 days, I will establish 100 industries. If I can’t do it, I will resign. I have what it takes to transform Delta. I have done it in the business world, I have done in my area, I have done it in Lagos, Abuja, UK and everywhere I have be.

“I will not develop Warri at the expense of Asaba, or develop Asaba at the expense of Koko or any other part of the state.

“I am without blemish. I have never applied or did contract with any state. I have never taken somebody’s wife or money before. I have never swindle anybody,” Gbagi added.

He said during his time as Minister of State for Education, the Federal Government established 13 Universities, Colleges of Education, Polytechnics, Girl-Child School and Almajiri schools within a year.

Disclosing that he started life with N4, 800, he said he could account for every kobo he has, and warned the people against giving power to people with criminal records.

Gbagi informed the stakeholders of the role he played for the emergence of Ifeanyi Okowa as governor in 2015 as well as the governor’s re-election in 2019.

Insisting that it was the turn of Delta central to produce governor in 2023, he however stated his aspiration was not hinged on such sentiment even though he is from the zone, maintaining that he was in the race because of his integrity and competence to transform the state.