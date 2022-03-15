From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Incumbent deputy governor of Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro on Tuesday said he has be chosen as the next governor of the state come 2023.

Otuaro also said he has the blessings of his boss, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to embark on the 2023 governorship project, insisting that nobody would ask him to step down.

He said he “effectively” consulted Okowa with whom he had a mutual discussion and engagement.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship hopeful spoke in Asaba while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the commissioning and dedication of the Kingsley Burutu Otuaro (KBO) 2023 Campaign Secretariat.

Saying that he has a robust relationship with the incumbent governor, Otuaro said the opening of the secretariat signaled his resolve to take over the mantle of leadership come May, 29, 2023.

“I have come a long way with the governor, Dr. Okowa, God brought us together to run the state, and during this period, our relationship transcended. He is now an older brother to me, that how close we are thus far.

“One significant virtue that has knitted us together is fear for God Almighty that we both have. I there say without prejudice that I am the chosen one,” he said.

He said the unprecedented solidarity and overwhelming support he received from critical stakeholders during consultation across the 25 local government areas of the have encouraged him on in the race thus far.

“We have been on a consultation engagement with party leaders and critical stakeholders across the 25 LGAs.

“The solidarity, support and prayers have been very amazing and overwhelming.

The responses have given us the impetus to gear up and rev up the machines of our campaign.

“The joy and reception cannot be quantified. And that has brought us thus far, and we are prepared to go the whole hug,” he maintained.

On the contentious issue of zoning the governorship seat to Delta central in 2023, Otuaro, an Ijaw from Delta south said there has never be any rotational arrangement in the state, adding however that as a Nigerian and Deltan, he is eminently qualified for the race.

On his plans if elected, Otuaro said he would consolidate on the good governance of his boss, adding that he would build industries, revive moribund ones, create job and wealth for Deltans, among other plans.