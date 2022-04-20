Ben Dunno, Warri

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Gubernatorial aspirant in Delta state, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, has told delegates of his capabilities to tackle the issues that had impeded on the socio-economic growth of the state as he had acquired the experience, exposure, and technical know-how over the years to transform the state.

Iyovwaye, an industrialist, business mogul, investor, and a successful contractor, who had been at the forefront of bridging gap among ethnic groups in the state, noted he had developed a master plan on how to tackle the issue of youths unemployment, industrial backwardness and infrastructural decay across the state.

Speaking while addressing delegates in Warri South, Uvwie and Udu local government areas on Wednesday, the aspirant noted that as a man with a humble beginning who started his early days in Effurun, Uvwie Council area before attaining his present position, said he understood Delta terrain and knows what to do to develop the state.

While canvassing the idea of utilising indigenous technology as a means of creating massive jobs for the teeming unemployed youths across the State, Deacon Iyovwaye, said his focus would be to revive the

Public-Private Partnership (PPP) as a means of revitalising the moribund industrial corporations in the state.

According to him; “indigenous firms have capacities to take Delta State to the next level, if well-coordinated”, adding that his experience in the recent job he executed for Chevron was a clear indication that the local engineers have developed the needed technical ability to execute any project with international specifications.

Deacon Iyovwaye, Chairman of an Oil and Gas Engineering consortium, Wellman Group of Companies affirmed that he “has the solution” to the issue of massive unemployment in the state through adoption of local technology that would in turn create jobs for the teeming youths across board”.

He said, “I know what it takes to take Delta to the next level. Indigenous firms have capacities to change the narratives. We have the solution and I have a burden in my hand to develop Delta. We need to build Delta collectively for posterity”.

“I have developed a capacity that can do it differently. My own organization, Wellman Group had engineered effectively for so many in the land and today, we are market leader in the whole of Africa”.

Deacon Iyovwaye also bemoaned insecurity in the nation submitting that with massive job creation for the youths, the problem would be extensivelyy tackled.

While lamenting that most factories in Delta State had folded up, he informed the forum that not less than 12 resources that are not in the exclusive list have remained untapped in Delta State explaining that he would ensure their maximal exploration to fully industrialize the State, if elected.

Iyovwaye, therefore, appealed to the party delegates to use their votes wisely.