From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, yesterday, paid a surprised visit to the creek abode of ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, in Oporoza, Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West Council Area.

It was learnt that the visit was his first since his return to Nigeria following his incarceration in London. He was said to have arrived Oporoza onboard a special boat, which ferried him alongside some of his aides.

Daily Sun gathered that the visit was part of efforts to lobby stakeholders from other ethnic group to allow Delta Central senatorial district produce the next governor of the state.

Chief Ighoyota Amori, former commissioner and deputy national organising secretary of PDP, an Ibori protégé has been the force behind the heightened Delta Central (DC-23) governorship lobby for Delta Central Urhobo ethnic district.

Ibori’s secret visit is coming barely 72 hours after the stalemated PDP caucus meeting in Asaba, where stakeholders were urged to engage in further consultations and to pacify the senatorial district that would collapse their quest for the governorship post to be zoned to Delta Central.

Tompolo is touted as the unheard and unseen force behind Okowa’s landslide victory in the 2015 governorship primary with Ibori dictating the tune from UK where he was at the time serving a jail term.

Tompolo’s ethnic nationality, Ijaw, has been vigorously lobbying other ethnic groups in the state with former minister of police affairs, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, leading a high-powered delegations of Ijaw high ranking politicians.

Daily Sun gathered from a top source in Government House, Asaba, that the news of Ibori’s secret visit to Tompolo have engulfed the political space with many believing that he must have made an overture to Tompolo because of the outcome of the PDP caucus meeting which ended in deadlock.

Tompolo’s kinsmen, Senator James Manager, deputy governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro and former commissioner, Braduce Angozi are major contenders for the 2023 governorship.

Ibori is said to be projecting his former commissioner for finance and ex-chief of staff, Government House, Olorogun David Edevbie, but it was not clear if Edevbie’s ambition formed part of the reason the former Delta helmsman paid the surprise visit to Tompolo.